Founders Day canceled in Pocahontas

The city of Pocahontas was forced to postpone their annual Founders Day Celebration after the town was hit with major flooding.

While the annual celebration has been canceled, one event will go on later this month.

The dedication of the Wear Schoonover plaque at City Hall will happen Sept. 29.

Vice President of Five Rivers Historical Preservation Inc. Linda Bowlin said the event is something they thought may never happen.

"We were figuring we wouldn't be able to have a big dedication, but as it's turned out it works out perfect to do it along with homecoming," she said.

Bowlin said the new event date will be during Pocahontas High School's Homecoming celebration.

"It's not a historical connection in September, but it's an athletic connection," she said.

Bowlin said she believes family members of Schoonover and a representative from the Razorback Foundation will be at the dedication.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android