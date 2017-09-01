Brookland students help Houston

A Brookland Elementary teacher is providing her students with a lesson on helping others.

Casey Weisenbach said her 1st-grade students will be sending items to help students affected by Hurricane Harvey in Houston.

Weisenbach found a way to help Texas students after seeing a blog post from a fellow teacher in Texas.

"She had the idea to match up teachers with teachers that their classrooms were displaced," Weisenbach said.

Weisenbach and her students are now working to send clothing, gift cards and even drawings a kindergarten class in Houston.

"The school is actually okay, they could go back to school," she said. "Every one of their students in this classroom lost everything in the flood."

The kids spent Friday afternoon preparing drawings for all 19 Texas students.

Weisenbach is also incorporating learning into the activity.

She said her students have been learning about Texas, flooding, and wants vs. needs.

