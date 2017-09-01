BRTC continues flood repairs

Black River Technical College is still working to complete repairs from damage done during May flooding.

Ten buildings on campus sustained flood damage and two are still not fully repaired.

Final repairs are still being made on the library, but the Randolph County Development Center won't be finished until the end of the year.

The college is intentionally postponing repairs on the RCDC auditorium because they plan to replace the seats in December.

"The seating is a result of the insurance settlement and a gift from the Black River Foundation," said President Doctor Eric Turner.

The seating has been in the auditorium since it was built in 1986, and despite previous flood damage years ago it has never been replaced.

"It was three rows wet," he said. "So, as a result of our flood recovery the floor covering is being replaced, painting is being replaced and the seating is being replaced."

Work on the auditorium will begin in December and will take about a month to complete.

The library on campus is set to be complete later this month.

