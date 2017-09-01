Family of shooting victim stands behind Gun Take Back Event

The mother of a shooting victim spoke out Friday after a concerned citizen approached the Jonesboro Police Department following a shooting in May.

Tylisha Barnes, the mother of Monterio Barnes, said she's stayed strong after her 18-year-old son was shot and killed at the Basement on May 14.

Despite the death of her son, Tylisha said she's done her best to stay strong until recently.

"These last couple of weeks have been rough knowing that your baby is not coming home and he was taken away due to a foolish act," Tylisha said.

"You don't really realize it but when you see it on TV or hear about it on the news, but when it hits home, it is deep," Alfred Barnes, Monterio's father, said.

The Barnes family said they're now standing behind the first ever Gun Take Back Event in Jonesboro.

The event was created from an idea from a concerned citizen, Victor Lamar Cobbs, who also happened to be the DJ at the Basement the night of the shooting.

Cobbs said the event is an opportunity to get unwanted guns off the street.

"It's an opportunity to take those dangerous weapons out of the hands of the not so responsible people," Cobbs said. "One gun off the streets can save a life."

Tylisha Barnes said while she supports the event, she vows to stand with mothers who've been in her shoes.

"I am here now and I am fighting for Monterio but for all the children who have lost their lives due to gun violence."

