JPD warns businesses about illegal gambling devices

Jonesboro police have four local businesses on their radar for having illegal gambling devices.

According to Sgt. Cassie Brandon with JPD, the Street Crimes Unit met with City Attorney Carol Duncan on Friday.

Duncan reportedly drafted a letter explaining the law against gaming machines.

Brandon said four businesses received that letter after being found to have gambling devices.

Each business has a week to remove the devices from its stores.

According to Brandon, after that, the machines will be seized and charges could be filed.

Region 8 News is working to get more details including the names of those businesses.

