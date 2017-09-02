Buddy Jewell to headline Leachville Harvest Festival

Buddy Jewell, the first winner on the USA Network talent show Nashville star, will return to his roots. The Lepanto native agreed to play a special concert Saturday, Sept. 2 for a town not too far from where he grew up in Region 8.

"I do his mother's hair," said Lisa Baldridge, Leachville's interim mayor. "We started talking to him about the possibility of coming to town, but thought the cost might be out of our price range."

Yet, several months later, the deal was negotiated and Jewell agreed to come for the Leachville Harvest Festival.

City councilman Rodney Robertson worked for months securing sponsorships to underwrite the cost of the one-day event.

"So many businesses and individuals have been very generous to make this happen," Robertson said. "Because of their support, everything is free. Parents can bring their children, let them play on inflatables and do activities without having to pay extra. There's no admission charge."

Pet lovers can take part in a pet show from 10:45 – 11:45 a.m. There are two cake walks planned. One is in the morning at 11:45 – noon. The other is 4:15 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

A multimedia scavenger hunt begins at noon. Miss Mess Contest runs from noon – 1 p.m. There's square dancing from 1 – 1:45 p.m. and an airplane candy drop for kids from 1:45 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Rocky Clement's Magic Show lasts from 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. and there's a water balloon toss from 3:00 – 3:15 followed by a gospel singing led by "Products of Grace" from 3:15 – 4:15 p.m.

"Ken Wadley and Friends" will perform from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. and there's a Meet & Greet with Buddy Jewell from 5:45 – 6:45 p.m. A drawing for a free recliner happens at 6:30-7:00 p.m.

Then Buddy Jewell takes to the stage from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m. A street dance and autographs with Buddy Jewell will follow from 9:00- 10:00 p.m.

