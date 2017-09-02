Three vehicle crash near Poplar Bluff injures three

A three vehicle crash in Butler County sent three people to the hospital Friday afternoon.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 67, four miles south of Poplar Bluff.

According to the report, a 2006 Hyundai Elantra driven by 34-year-old Christina Cassinger pulled into the path of a 2015 Kia Soul driven by 69-year-old Dorris Van Matre.

Van Matre's vehicle struck Cassinger's car before slamming into a third vehicle, a 2017 Chevrolet Colorado, driven by 45-year-old Robert Chambers.

All three vehicles suffered moderate to extensive damage.

According to the report, Cassinger was not wearing her safety device at the time and suffered serious injuries. She was taken to the St. Francis Medical Center.

Van Matre and Chambers suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

