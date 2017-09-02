Hardy craftsman gets order from Progressive Insurance Company

Marc Herring, owner of Ozark Classic Crafts Mall, has been making his "Keepsake Bats" for about a year.

Now, his handiwork has gained notice from a well known company and he is fulfilling a order of over 100 bats.

Progressive Insurance has ordered the custom bats, which the company will hand out at a team building event at Progressive Baseball Stadium.

"I received a call from their marketing company," he said. "They said well we want your stands for a bat project that we're doing for our agents."

Herring said the company intended to order the bats from Louisville Slugger but gave him the job after seeing his work.

"I said well your on my website, your looking at my stands, go look at my bats, and I heard her say oh my," he said.

Herring said the final shipment of bats will be sent to the company on Tuesday.

Herring said he is still in shock that the company found him.

"It makes me feel like a rock star, it really does because here we are in Hardy, Arkansas," he said. "Tiny little place, little tourist town in Arkansas and I get to play in the big leagues."

