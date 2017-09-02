Hispanic Center to serve more people in new building

The Hispanic Center in Jonesboro is moving to a new building and will now reach more people in the community.

Executive Director Gina Gomez said she has been excited about the move ever since they broke ground on the new center last year.

This weekend, those with the organization are working to move out of their old facility and into the new one located at 211 Vandyne.

The new building has a lot more to offer. It has double the space of their old facility and they have big plans for the new space.

"We'll be able to provide services for more families, we'll be able also to have our events here instead of looking for other places to hold larger events, and then we also have a commercial kitchen that will allow us to cook inside,” Gomez said.

The additional kitchen space will help with the organization's fundraising activities, which often involve food.

Gomez said the property has additional land that provides a space to add a playground for kids and more room for expansion.

The organization will hold a grand re-opening in October.

