A-State falls in heartbreaker to Nebraska

Lincoln, NE - A-State Football kept it close for most of the game, but with two seconds left were unable to tie the game as they fell 43-36 to Nebraska.

Red Wolves were down seven points with less than a minute left before they were able to recover the onside kick.

The team drove down near the Nebraska goal line, but were unable to punch it into the end zone.

Junior QB Justice Hansen led the Red Wolves with 415 yards passing, completing 46 of 68 attempts, and tacking on three touchdowns.

Receivers Chris Murray and Kendrick Edwards both found the end zone.

Senior tight end Blake Mack also caught a touchdown pass.

Red Wolves opened the scoring on special teams as Blaise Taylor returned a punt 63 yards for a touchdown to give the Red Wolves a 7-3 lead in the first quarter.

A-State as a team gained 497 yards on offense, outgaining the Cornhuskers who finished with 463 total yards.

Red Wolves look to bounce back next Saturday for their home opener against the 18th ranked Miami Hurricane.

Kickoff against Miami is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. from Centennial Bank Stadium, and the game will air on ESPNU.