Crews respond to accident

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Department dispatch, fire departments and ambulances are responding to an accident on U.S. 67 near the Lawrence/Randolph county line.

Authorities are asking residents and people traveling in the area to avoid the area if at all possible. There is no word yet on injuries but authorities have requested a helicopter, dispatch said.

