ASP: National Guard soldiers taken to hospital are from Jonesboro unit

As many as a dozen soldiers from the Arkansas Army National Guard were taken to hospitals in the Little Rock area as a precaution after an accident near Cabot, Arkansas Army National Guard Public Information Officer Major William Phillips said.

The accident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Arkansas 167 near Cabot. According to Arkansas State Police spokesman Elizabeth Chapman, there were at least eight military vehicles involved but no other vehicles.

Chapman said the crash involved an Army reserve unit from Jonesboro headed to Texas.

Phillips said the soldiers were part of a convoy to Camp Robinson, which is serving as a staging area for National Guard members headed to Texas as part of the search and rescue effort with Hurricane Harvey.

None of the injuries are life threatening, Phillips said, noting officials are working to make sure the soldiers are being taken care of.

Chapman said state troopers are still working the accident and that one lane of the highway is blocked.

