Suspect sought after 3 people shot in Cross County

The Cross County Sheriff’s Department is investigating an early morning shooting at a Parkin nightclub.

According to Sheriff J.R. Smith, three people were shot around 12:30 a.m. at Griffins Restaurant and Lounge.

Smith said no arrest has been made. The suspect reportedly fled toward Marion.

He has not been captured yet.

One man was transported to Regional One Health in Memphis. A man and woman were both taken to Crossridge Community Hospital to be treated. The woman has since been released.

Smith said the shooting happened after an apparent altercation. He said the suspect and one of the victims reportedly has had a long-standing feud.

No names have been released at this time.

