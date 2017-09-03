Suspect, victims names released in Cross County club shooting

The Cross County Sheriff's Department has released new details into a shooting at a club in Parkin this weekend that left 3 people injured.

According to Sheriff J.R. Smith, Raheem Shackhouse shot Phil Mason, Helen Atkins, and Jonathan Walker around 12:30 a.m. at Griffins Restaurant and Lounge.

Shackhouse is still on the run. Smith said Shackhouse reportedly fled toward Marion.

Sheriff Smith said following the shooting, Walker was transported to Regional One Health in Memphis. Mason and Atkins were both taken to Crossridge Community Hospital to be treated. Atkins has since been released from the hospital.

Smith said the shooting happened after an apparent altercation. He said Shackhouse and one of the victims reportedly have had a long-standing feud.

Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.

