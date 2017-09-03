Rector Labor Day event brings people to community

The city of Rector hosts a Labor Day event each year. (Source: KAIT)

If it is Labor Day weekend in Northeast Arkansas, it must mean one thing: the Rector Labor Day Picnic.

Residents in the Clay County town began celebrating Friday, with events held to raise money for the Rector Community Museum.

Johnny Williams, who serves as director of the museum, said officials are working to make a move to a new location.

The events this weekend, Williams said, will help to raise money for the move.

Williams has worked for the past four months creating mugs with Rector High School logos on them as well as creating DVDs of Labor Day events held in previous years.

The fundraiser will continue Monday at Memorial Park, Williams said, noting the museum is cramped.

"Right now we're stuffed in a 35 by 35 room, we're piled in there," Williams said. "These three buildings on Main Street have been given to us. So, we're raising funds to rewire the building, fix the air conditioning and we've raised enough funds to cover the roof."

Officials hope to move into the new museum by Labor Day next year.

Meanwhile, a local native said she has helped with events since she was a child.

Sydney Simmons, who lives in Fayetteville, said the events are an important part of the town's history and tradition.

"I am assisting this year, my mother she directs some of the pageants, three of the younger ones and my favorite Labor Day pastime is helping my family in the barbeque stand on Sundays," Simmons said.

The event continues Monday with a parade, carnival rides and lots of food.

