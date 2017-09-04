Arkansas state payroll adds 297; colleges see biggest gain

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An annual report indicates that Arkansas' public payroll increased by 297 full-time employees to a total of 60,226 during the past year.



The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the number of state workers at public colleges and universities increased during the fiscal year that ended on June 30. But the annual public payroll report indicates numbers at other agencies declined.



Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration records indicate that full-time workers at two-year and four-year public colleges and universities increased by 345 when compared with the end of fiscal 2016 to a total of 28,764. Full-time employees declined by 48 to 31,462 at other state agencies.



Many employees are under the control of Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, but some work for six other constitutional officers in Arkansas, including the attorney general.

