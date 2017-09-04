Second suspect arrested in Searcy murder

Police say another man is in jail as they investigate a deadly shooting in Searcy.

Edward Louis Driver, Jr., 21, of Augusta was arrested Sept. 1, according to Public Information Officer Terri Lee with the Searcy Police Department.

This is the second arrest made in the shooting death of Davion Bankhead that happened on Aug. 11.

Police arrested 19-year-old Justice Cunningham of Searcy soon after the murder.

Driver was charged with capital murder and taken to the White County Law Enforcement Center. He is being held with no bond.

Searcy police continue to investigate the murder.

