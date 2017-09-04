MO man injured in ATV crash

A man was sent to the hospital after an ATV crash in Dunklin County over the weekend.

Kenneth Hays, 48, of Clarkton, MO was driving a 2015 Polaris Ranger just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the eastbound ATV went off County Road 326 near Holcomb and overturned.

Hays was airlifted to a Memphis, TN hospital with serious injuries.

MSHP stated Hays was wearing a safety device when the crash happened.

