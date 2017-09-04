AR firefighters use 'old duck hunter trick' to help in Houston

A couple of Arkansas firefighters credit an "old duck hunter trick" for helping firefighters in Houston following Harvey. (Source: Beau Bishop via Facebook)

A couple of Arkansas firefighters credit an "old duck hunter trick" for helping firefighters in Houston following Harvey.

According to Little Rock station KARK, Arkadelphia firefighters Jason Hunt and Beau Bishop recorded their trek into a flooded Houston neighborhood when they came across a house on fire.

At the start, Hunt dove into the floodwaters to connected the hose to a fire hydrant but the water pressure was not enough to put out the fire.

Bishop credits Hunt with the plan of action to use the boat motor to spray floodwater on the house.

"Just an old duck hunter trick. We'll pin our boats to a tree in the woods and we'll blow the ice out using out boat motors so I thought it would be worth a try."

It worked and now the firefighters are back in Arkansas trying to spread the word urging more support for Texas.

Check out Bishop's Facebook page for more information on how to help:

