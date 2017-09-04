Woman cited for leaving child in vehicle unattended

Police cited a woman after witnesses found a child alone inside a car over the weekend.

Around 7 p.m. Saturday Jonesboro Police Officer Nathan Ivy was called to Hijinx, 3102 Shelby Dr. for a child left in a vehicle.

Ivy stated in a JPD incident report that several people were around a silver car when he pulled up. The two-year-old girl's mother was holding the child and appeared upset.

The officer asked if the girl was okay and witnesses said she was after her mother got her out of the car.

Ivy noted the girl did not appear to be in distress. She was alert and coherent when the officer arrived.

When asked about what happened, the unnamed 28-year-old mother said she was one parking aisle over speaking with a family member and that her daughter was asleep inside the car. She said she could see the car the entire time.

Two witnesses told Ivy they were walking out of the bowling alley when they saw the girl in the car with no adult around. They were with the girl about 15 minutes before her mother came to the vehicle.

A general manager at Hijinx told the officer a customer came inside and reported the girl was alone in a car seat. The manager then called 911.

Ivy stated that after speaking with all parties involved the woman was cited for endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree, a misdemeanor.

She was given a court date of Sept. 20 and released from the scene with her daughter after a call was made to an officer with the Arkansas Department of Human Services.

