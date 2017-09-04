Man with knife accused of trying to bite officers during arrest

A man accused of trying to stab someone is also accused of trying to bite officers during his arrest, police stated.

According to a Jonesboro police report, officers were called to the intersection of Culberhouse St. and Cherry Ave. Sunday around 8:15 a.m. They were told a man was walking in the area carrying a knife, yelling, and cursing.

Dispatch also told the officers another caller stated the same suspect was "chasing an individual on a bicycle attempting to stab him."

A few minutes later Officer Justin Thompson reported locating the suspect. He was later identified as 24-year-old Cody Eakes.

Eakes, according to the officer, was holding a green knife in his right hand.

Thompson repeatedly told the man to place the knife on the ground and get down. However, he said Eakes ignored the instructions and began to walk away.

Police said Eakes yelled at the officers until he saw Officer Dustin Smith and his K9 partner. The man then complied with orders, discarded the knife, got on the ground, and placed his hands behind his back.

Another officer handcuffed Eakes and Thompson helped escort him to the patrol unit.

While the officer unlocked his patrol unit, Thompson stated Eakes tried to pull away and then "actively tried to turn around and bite" his face.

Eakes again attempted to resist and tried to bite officers as they placed him the car, according to JPD.

The man was taken to St. Bernards for medical attention, where he was restrained by officers and hospital staff. Once cleared by the hospital, Eakes was transported to the Craighead County Detention Center.

Eakes was charged with aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, and refusal to submit. A hold was placed on him by his parole officer.

His court date and bond are pending a probable cause hearing.

