Arkansas Fallen Heroes Memorial in Imboden

The Arkansas Fallen Heroes Memorial is once again making a stop in Imboden.

Judy Henderson has been helping organize the traveling memorial's return for the past eight years it has stopped in town.

"It's just a tribute and I like for it to be in Imboden," she said.

The memorial, just off of Highway 63, displays flags and pictures in honor of members of the military who have lost their lives in service.

"These pictures represent the young men that we've lost from Arkansas ever since September the 11th," she said.

Henderson says the town wanted the memorial to stop during the month of September to co-inside with other events for members of the military.

On Sept. 16th, the community will hold their annual Freedom in the Park celebration.

Henderson says the free event includes food and entertainment all in honor of those who serve.

She says she is thankful that so many in the community show this kind of love and respect for those in the military.

"I think it is fitting and proper that we always remember that they gave their lives for me and for everyone so that we can enjoy the freedoms that we have," she said.

