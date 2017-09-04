Humane society sees increase in horse neglect cases

The NEA Humane Society has seen an increase in the number of horse cruelty cases in recent months (Source: KAIT)

After seeing an uptick in the number of horse neglect cases in recent months, officials with the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society received training to handle those situations.

Recently, they had to take in some horses after authorities found malnourished horses in Craighead County. A Lake City woman was cited for animal cruelty in that case.

Margaret Shepherd with the NEA Humane Society said the group is able to take care of dogs and cats but they were not prepared to take care of horses.

Shepherd said the group took care of the horses for nearly two weeks. Due to the increase in the number of horse neglect cases they've seen, Shepherd said she went to Maryland to learn more about taking care of the horses as well as doing cruelty investigations.

"The training helped me recognize certain problems and issues that maybe I would not have noticed," Shepherd said. "If they had been refed too quickly and we are feeding five times a day. If you feed too quickly, they're very much at risk at doing more harm than good."

The animals are doing better but Shepherd said it can take several months for a horse to rebound from starvation.

Anyone interested in helping can contact the NEA Humane Society.

