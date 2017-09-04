Hoxie to start city cleanup Tuesday

It may cost you some money if your yard is not mowed in the city of Hoxie.

According to a Facebook post from Mayor Lanny Tinker, code enforcement in the Lawrence County town will be in full effect during the month of September. Any residence or business with grass above six inches or has an unsightly area will be issued a citation.

People can call the city hall at 878-886-2742 to report violations. However, Tinker said code enforcement needs a good address or a specific description of the property to get something done.

