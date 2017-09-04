Hoxie to start city cleanup Tuesday - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Hoxie to start city cleanup Tuesday

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
HOXIE, AR (KAIT) -

It may cost you some money if your yard is not mowed in the city of Hoxie. 

According to a Facebook post from Mayor Lanny Tinker, code enforcement in the Lawrence County town will be in full effect during the month of September. Any residence or business with grass above six inches or has an unsightly area will be issued a citation. 

People can call the city hall at 878-886-2742 to report violations. However, Tinker said code enforcement needs a good address or a specific description of the property to get something done. 

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Humane society sees increase in horse neglect cases

    Humane society sees increase in horse neglect cases

    Monday, September 4 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-09-05 01:06:04 GMT
    Monday, September 4 2017 11:49 PM EDT2017-09-05 03:49:16 GMT
    The NEA Humane Society has seen an increase in the number of horse cruelty cases in recent months (Source: KAIT)The NEA Humane Society has seen an increase in the number of horse cruelty cases in recent months (Source: KAIT)

    Officials with an area humane society have received training in taking care of neglected horses and have seen an uptick in the number of cases in recent months. 

    Officials with an area humane society have received training in taking care of neglected horses and have seen an uptick in the number of cases in recent months. 

  • Deals are key after Labor Day, experts say

    Deals are key after Labor Day, experts say

    Monday, September 4 2017 10:54 PM EDT2017-09-05 02:54:59 GMT
    Monday, September 4 2017 11:43 PM EDT2017-09-05 03:43:24 GMT
    (Source: Pablo)(Source: Pablo)

    The deal may be good but it does not mean you should take it, an expert said about shopping around Labor Day. 

    The deal may be good but it does not mean you should take it, an expert said about shopping around Labor Day. 

  • Flu shots needed, especially for kids, doctors say

    Flu shots needed, especially for kids, doctors say

    Monday, September 4 2017 11:03 PM EDT2017-09-05 03:03:53 GMT
    Monday, September 4 2017 11:42 PM EDT2017-09-05 03:42:02 GMT
    (Source: AP Graphics Bank)(Source: AP Graphics Bank)

    As the weather starts to change, doctors are suggesting that anyone over the age of six months should get a flu shot to protect against getting the flu. 

    As the weather starts to change, doctors are suggesting that anyone over the age of six months should get a flu shot to protect against getting the flu. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly