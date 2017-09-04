Deals are key after Labor Day, experts say

The deal may be good but it does not mean you should take it, an expert said about shopping around Labor Day.

Consumer expert Kyle James said in order to get a good deal, people should look at what other folks are not buying right now.

"Some of the absolute best deals you can get on Labor Day Weekend are things like barbecues, patio furniture, summer clothing that you can wear this fall, next spring or next summer, also clearance school supplies," James said.

James, of the website "Rather Be Shopping.com", said people should also look at outlet malls for a good deal, especially since the malls are looking to get rid of summer clothes to bring in their fall line.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android