Flu shots needed, especially for kids, doctors say

As the weather starts to change, doctors are suggesting that anyone over the age of six months should get a flu shot to protect against getting the flu. 

The American Academy of Pediatrics also asks doctors to offer the vaccine as soon as possible, usually before October. A doctor said this week that kids often serve as the petri dish for the flu. 

"Children are the great distributors of the influenza virus. They give it to each other, and then they bring it home and give it to grandparents and uncles and aunts and moms and dads," Dr. William Shaffner of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center said. 

Also, doctors are not suggesting people should not use the nasal spray available for the flu vaccine. The vaccine is also recommended for women who are breastfeeding, are pregnant or may become pregnant.

