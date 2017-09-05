Man killed, 2 women hurt in head-on collision - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man killed, 2 women hurt in head-on collision

A Heber Springs man died in a Cleburne County crash Monday afternoon.

According to a crash report from Arkansas State Police, Mary Ellen Watson, 57, of Bee Branch was heading west on Arkansas Highway 92 in Cleburne County.

Around 4:15 p.m., she traveled about a mile east of Arkansas Highway 16.

Then Watson crossed the center line and hit a vehicle head-on, according to ASP.

Kevin Michael Powers, 54 and Rhonda Sue Powers, 54, of both of Heber Springs were in the vehicle that was struck.

According to the report, Kevin Powers died in the crash.

Crews took Rhonda Powers and Watson to UAMS to be treated for undisclosed injuries.

