Benton County to review zoning for medical marijuana grower - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Benton County to review zoning for medical marijuana grower

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) - Officials in Benton County are reviewing plans for a possible marijuana cultivation facility in the county as the state moves forward in implementing the sales of medical marijuana.
    
The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Benton County's planning board has a hearing set for Wednesday for a proposed facility to grow marijuana. County Judge Barry Moehring says the county's authority on such a facility is limited to applying land-use regulations.
    
Arkansas voters in November approved legalizing medical marijuana for patients with certain medical conditions, and the state is accepting applications for cultivators and dispensaries until Sept. 18. Hundreds of applicants are expected to apply for the 32 dispensary and five cultivation facility slots.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

