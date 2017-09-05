State police report fewer fatal crashes during holiday weekend

Fewer people died on Missouri highways during the Labor Day weekend than last year.

Eight people died in traffic crashes during the weekend, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Last year, 20 people died.

During the holiday period, which ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4, MSHP investigated the following:

Crashes: 317

Injuries: 112

Fatalities: 8

DWI: 236

Drug arrests: 128

Three of the eight fatal crashes occurred in the Troop E area, which is located in Poplar Bluff.

Sasha N. Tallant, 19, of Portageville died Saturday when the vehicle she was driving ran off the right side of the road and she overcorrected. Investigators said the vehicle then ran off the left side of the road and overturned. Pemiscot County Coroner Jim Brimhall pronounced her dead at the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt.

Justin A. Young, 36, of Poplar Bluff and Wendy L. Brooks, 45, of Boaz, KY died when Young’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit Brooks’ vehicle head-on. The crash occurred Saturday on U.S. Highway 160 east of Doniphan. Three passengers in Brooks’ vehicle sustained serious injuries.

MSHP also released the following 2017 Labor Day holiday boating statistics:

Crashes: 6

Injuries: 3

Fatalities (other than drowning): 0

Drownings: 1

BWI: 17

Drug arrests: 35

