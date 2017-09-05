With one play, AR woman wins $10k

A trip to a convenience store in Augusta turned into a big payday for a Woodruff County woman.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery announced on their Facebook page Tuesday that Barbara of Gregory was the winner of $10,000.

She bought a $10,000 Loaded instant ticket for $10 from the Augusta Food Mart, 105 Highway 64 East, according to the lottery.

Barbara told lottery officials she plans to save the prize.

