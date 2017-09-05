Bridge work could cause trouble for I-40 travelers - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Bridge work could cause trouble for I-40 travelers

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A routine bridge inspection could cause traffic troubles for those traveling to and from Memphis.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday an inspection of the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River between West Memphis and Memphis will require temporary lane closures.

Weather permitting, the outside westbound lane will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on

  • Wednesday, Sept. 6
  • Monday through Thursday, Sept. 11-14
  • Monday through Thursday, Sept. 18-21

The outside eastbound lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, Sept. 13-14.

Traffic will be controlled with signage and traffic cones. ArDOT urges drivers to use caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

For more travel information, visit IDriveArkansas.com or ArDOT.gov.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Brookland woman seriously hurt in MO crash

    Brookland woman seriously hurt in MO crash

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-09-05 16:32:03 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-09-05 16:37:33 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Brookland woman suffered serious injuries Sunday in a Missouri crash.

    A Brookland woman suffered serious injuries Sunday in a Missouri crash.

  • With one play, AR woman wins $10k

    With one play, AR woman wins $10k

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-09-05 16:02:26 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-09-05 16:36:48 GMT

    A trip to a convenience store in Augusta turned into a big payday for a Woodruff County woman.

    A trip to a convenience store in Augusta turned into a big payday for a Woodruff County woman.

  • Slideshow: Sept. 3-9 mug shots

    Slideshow: Sept. 3-9 mug shots

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-09-05 15:27:56 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-09-05 15:31:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    •   
Powered by Frankly