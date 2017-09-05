Bridge work could cause trouble for I-40 travelers

A routine bridge inspection could cause traffic troubles for those traveling to and from Memphis.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Tuesday an inspection of the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River between West Memphis and Memphis will require temporary lane closures.

Weather permitting, the outside westbound lane will be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. on

Wednesday, Sept. 6

Monday through Thursday, Sept. 11-14

Monday through Thursday, Sept. 18-21

The outside eastbound lane will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday, Sept. 13-14.

Traffic will be controlled with signage and traffic cones. ArDOT urges drivers to use caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

