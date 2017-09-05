Brookland woman seriously hurt in MO crash - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Brookland woman seriously hurt in MO crash

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO (KAIT) -

A Brookland woman suffered serious injuries Sunday in a Missouri crash.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 412, one mile south of Hayti, at 4:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Ashley N. Sutfin, 26, was westbound when a southbound 2003 Chevy Impala failed to yield to her oncoming 2002 Ford Expedition.

Sutfin struck the car driven Seamaje A. Anderson, 18, of St. Louis.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries, MSHP reported.

Anderson was flown to a Memphis hospital, while Sutfin was flown to a hospital in Jonesboro.

Both Anderson and Sutfin were wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Brookland woman seriously hurt in MO crash

    Brookland woman seriously hurt in MO crash

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-09-05 16:32:03 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 12:37 PM EDT2017-09-05 16:37:33 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A Brookland woman suffered serious injuries Sunday in a Missouri crash.

    A Brookland woman suffered serious injuries Sunday in a Missouri crash.

  • With one play, AR woman wins $10k

    With one play, AR woman wins $10k

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 12:02 PM EDT2017-09-05 16:02:26 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 12:36 PM EDT2017-09-05 16:36:48 GMT

    A trip to a convenience store in Augusta turned into a big payday for a Woodruff County woman.

    A trip to a convenience store in Augusta turned into a big payday for a Woodruff County woman.

  • Slideshow: Sept. 3-9 mug shots

    Slideshow: Sept. 3-9 mug shots

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:27 AM EDT2017-09-05 15:27:56 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 11:31 AM EDT2017-09-05 15:31:47 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    A photo gallery of mug shots from the Craighead County Sheriff's Office.

    •   
Powered by Frankly