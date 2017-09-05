Brookland woman seriously hurt in MO crash

A Brookland woman suffered serious injuries Sunday in a Missouri crash.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 412, one mile south of Hayti, at 4:20 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Ashley N. Sutfin, 26, was westbound when a southbound 2003 Chevy Impala failed to yield to her oncoming 2002 Ford Expedition.

Sutfin struck the car driven Seamaje A. Anderson, 18, of St. Louis.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries, MSHP reported.

Anderson was flown to a Memphis hospital, while Sutfin was flown to a hospital in Jonesboro.

Both Anderson and Sutfin were wearing seat belts.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android