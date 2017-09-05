Police department to host "Coffee with a Cop"

On Wednesday, Oct. 4, the Searcy Police Department invites citizens to have “Coffee with a Cop.”

The second annual event will allow residents and members of the police department to meet and discuss a wide range of topics face-to-face.

“There will be no speeches, no agendas,” said Officer Terri Lee, public information officer for SPD. “Just a chance to ask questions, voice thoughts, and get to know some of the officers who protect our area.”

The event will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. at Starbucks, 3243 E. Race in Searcy.

For more information, email Lee at tlee@cityofsearcy.org

