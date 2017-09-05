Marijuana spotted in flyover, 2 arrests made

Investigators flying over Izard County said marijuana plants were seen and arrests were made in two separate cases.

Chief Deputy Earnie Blackley with the sheriff's office stated the multi-agency operation happened on Aug. 30. The purpose was to fly over the county and search for illegal marijuana plants.

Tony Leman Holder, 60, of Mt. Pleasant and Wilfred Lebouef, 51, of Melbourne were arrested in separate cases. According to Blackley, the pair were arrested for possession of marijuana.

Holder reportedly had six marijuana plants growing in his backyard while Lebouef had two around his residence.

Both men were transported to the Izard County Detention Center where they bonded out on $1,250 each.

They are scheduled to be back in district court on Oct. 5.

The Arkansas National Guard, Arkansas State Police, 16th Judicial Drug Task Force, and the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission aided in the investigations.

