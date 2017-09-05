Vehicle strikes KFC, no one injured

Police say a vehicle with a stuck accelerator hit the KFC in Paragould. (Source: Joshua James Wiedel via Facebook)

A fast-food restaurant was damaged after police say a vehicle accidentally hit the building Tuesday afternoon.

According to Paragould police, an elderly man pulled into the KFC parking lot at 2401 W. Kingshighway.

The man told police, the accelerator stuck causing the vehicle to hit the building.

No one was injured in the accident.

The restaurant is open.

