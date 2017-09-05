Robbers wearing monkey masks arrested, one suspect still wanted

Police arrested two men and are searching for another suspect after a woman reported she was robbed.

According to Forrest City police, officers were called to the 900-block of Driftwood Rd. Monday just after 1 p.m.

A woman told police she heard a knock at the door, opened the door and was met by a man pointing a gun in her face.

She said she was held down on the ground by the man with the gun while another man stole an Xbox, PlayStation 4, games, and a cell phone.

The woman told police the men were wearing monkey masks.

During the investigation, another call came to police about a man in the same area reportedly shooting at kids.

Police learned from three female witnesses that 19-year-old Raheem Garry of Forrest City shot at them after the group recognized one of the suspects from the burglary, according to FCPD.

A search warrant was executed at 929 Driftwood where Garry was located. A loaded 9mm Jimenez handgun was found inside.

After interviews were conducted, police say additional warrants were obtained to search 842 Woodale Rd. and 835 Woodale Rd. hours later.

FCPD stated stolen items and clothing used in the crime were taken as evidence.

Garry was arrested for aggravated residential burglary, kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, committing a terroristic act and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

Scott Logan, Jr., 19, of Forrest City was arrested on charges of aggravated residential burglary and kidnapping.

Police are still seeking one other suspect.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android