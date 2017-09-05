Arkansas Republicans praise Trump's decision on immigrants

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas' attorney general is praising President Donald Trump's decision to dismantle a government program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, and the state's governor urged Congress to act quickly on a legislative fix and broader immigration reform.



Attorney General Leslie Rutledge on Tuesday said Trump's decision to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals programs is a recognition it went beyond the executive branch's authority. Rutledge was among a group of Republican AGs who said they would move forward with a challenge in federal court unless the Trump administration rescinded the program.



Trump's announcement gives Congress six months to find a legislative fix before the government stops renewing permits for people already covered by the program.

