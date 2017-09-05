JPD: Man saw keys in truck, so he took it

A man accused of stealing a pickup truck told investigators he saw the keys in the ignition and decided to take it, police say.

During a traffic stop Saturday, Sept. 2, Jonesboro police arrested Colby James, 18, after they reported finding a backpack containing marijuana and two marijuana pipes in the floor of a 2014 Dodge Ram 1500 he was driving.

After running the VIN, officers confirmed the truck and two pistols inside it had been stolen.

During an interview with Detective Bill Brown, court documents stated James admitted he “opened the truck door and found the keys inside and took the truck.”

When asked about the guns, James reportedly told the investigator he “traded both pistols for Xanax.”

After reviewing the affidavit, Craighead County District Court Judge David Boling found probable cause Tuesday to charge James with:

Two counts of theft of a vehicle valued at $25,000 or more; a Class B felony punishable by a fine up to $15,000 and 5-20 years in prison

Six counts of breaking or entering/articles from a vehicle; a Class D felony punishable by a fine not to exceed $10,000 and up to six years in prison

Two counts of theft of a firearm valued at less than $2,500; a Class D felony punishable by a fine up to $10,000 and up to six years in prison.

He is also charged with the following Class A misdemeanors, which are punishable by a year in the county jail and a $2,500 fine:

Theft $1,000 or less from a vehicle

Possession of a Schedule IV or V controlled substance less than 28 grams

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Boling ordered James held on a $50,000 cash/surety bond. James is due in circuit court on Oct. 31.

According to the court documents, James is also suspected in two other vehicle break-ins and the theft of a Ford Taurus in the same area.

