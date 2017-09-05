Man sold stolen car for meth, police say

A man accused of stealing a car in Jonesboro reportedly told police he sold it for meth.

Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge Michael Jacob Bridgeman with theft of a vehicle valued at $5,000 or less but greater than $1,000. If convicted of the Class D felony, the 27-year-old Jonesboro man could face as much as six years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

According to court documents, Bridgeman confessed to a Newport police lieutenant on Sept. 1 that he stole the vehicle from a Gee Street car lot.

“Mr. Bridgeman stated that he cut the fence and removed the vehicle from the gated lot,” the probable cause affidavit stated.

During a Sept. 5 interview with a Jonesboro detective, Bridgeman reportedly “confessed” to stealing the vehicle.

“He advised that he then drove it to Newport and sold the vehicle for methamphetamine,” the document said.

Bridgeman is being held in lieu of a $5,000 cash/surety bond awaiting a Sept. 29 circuit court appearance.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android