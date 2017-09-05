Police ask prankster to stop tying red balloons to sewer grates

Police in a small Pennsylvania town are asking a prankster to stop tying red balloons to sewer grates.

The Lititz Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania posted on their Facebook page Tuesday asking the local prankster to "please stop tying balloons to the sewer grates."

The police department said officers "want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons."

The police department did, however, give the prankster props for creativity.

All of this comes ahead of the movie release remake of Stephen King's "IT."

The police department suggested the public "search 'It' and watch the preview, but we suggest watching the preview with a friend or coworker with all the lights on and the sound down low."

The post has already been shared over 6,000 times and had over 1,800 comments.

