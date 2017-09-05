Police ask prankster to stop tying red balloons to sewer grates - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Police ask prankster to stop tying red balloons to sewer grates

(Source: Lititz Borough Police Department Facebook page) (Source: Lititz Borough Police Department Facebook page)
(Source: Lititz Borough Police Department Facebook page) (Source: Lititz Borough Police Department Facebook page)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Police in a small Pennsylvania town are asking a prankster to stop tying red balloons to sewer grates. 

The Lititz Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania posted on their Facebook page Tuesday asking the local prankster to "please stop tying balloons to the sewer grates." 

The police department said officers "want the local prankster to know that we were completely terrified as we removed these balloons."

The police department did, however, give the prankster props for creativity. 

All of this comes ahead of the movie release remake of Stephen King's "IT." 

The police department suggested the public "search 'It' and watch the preview, but we suggest watching the preview with a friend or coworker with all the lights on and the sound down low." 

The post has already been shared over 6,000 times and had over 1,800 comments. 

Copyright 2016 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Breaking

    Crash shuts down U.S. 67, officials say

    Crash shuts down U.S. 67, officials say

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:15 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:15:47 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 7:23 PM EDT2017-09-05 23:23:18 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, emergency crews are at the scene of a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 67 one mile north of the Arkansas/Missouri border. 

    According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, emergency crews are at the scene of a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 67 one mile north of the Arkansas/Missouri border. 

  • Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth

    Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth

    Sunday, September 3 2017 3:13 AM EDT2017-09-03 07:13:17 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-09-05 22:58:26 GMT

    Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth after logging 665 days aloft.

    Record-breaking Astronaut Peggy Whitson returns to Earth after logging 665 days aloft.

  • Study reveals huge hunger in NEA

    Study reveals huge hunger in NEA

    Tuesday, September 5 2017 3:28 PM EDT2017-09-05 19:28:06 GMT
    Tuesday, September 5 2017 6:39 PM EDT2017-09-05 22:39:43 GMT
    (Source: KAIT-TV)(Source: KAIT-TV)

    ENTER YOUR SUMMARY TEXT HERE

    A study released by Feeding America shows alot are going without in Northeast Arkansas.

    •   
Powered by Frankly