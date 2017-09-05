Federal civil suit alleges deputy beat man nearly to death

A federal civil rights lawsuit, recently filed in the United States District Court Eastern District of Arkansas, alleges a Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy beat a man nearly to death last August, then failed to get him medical attention in a timely manner.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened on August 28, 2016.

Plaintiff Andrew Bowen claims he was beaten by Greene County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Ring.

The lawsuit states Deputy Ring made contact with Bowen while he was walking down the sidewalk on Highway 412 in Paragould.

“On August 28, 2016, Deputy Ring was on patrol on Highway 412 at 4:39 pm. Plaintiff was walking along the side of the road. Based upon the station log, Officer Ring reported a man was walking on the sidewalk. Within one minute, Officer Ring reported that he made contact, made the arrest, and that Mr. Bowen was in custody,” the lawsuit states. “Officer Ring claims he arrested Plaintiff because he appeared intoxicated. He claims that he placed Plaintiff in handcuffs and Plaintiff attempted to head butt him while being placed in the back of a patrol unit.”

The lawsuit alleges during this incident, Deputy Ring beat Bowen, rendering him unconscious and non-responsive.

Despite his injuries, Bowen wasn’t taken to the hospital until 45 minutes after the incident.

At Arkansas Methodist Medical Center, Bowen reportedly went into respiratory failure. He was later transported to St. Bernards Medical Center, where he remained in the ICU for 31 days.

The lawsuit states Bowen now has permanent brain damage and will “need care, treatment and assistance for the remainder of his lifetime.”

The lawsuit alleges six violations of civil rights: Excessive Force, Denial of Medical Care, Arkansas Civil Rights Act, Tort of Outrage, Battery, and Assault.

According to the lawsuit, Bowen is requesting a trial by jury on all issues that can be tried.

Region 8 News reached out to Bowen’s attorney, Chris Averitt. He has not yet responded with a comment on behalf of Bowen.

Region 8 News also reached out to Sheriff David Carter about the lawsuit and the allegations. He said they've received documents that Bowen is suing them, but provided no further comment.

The lawsuit in its entirety can be read here:

