Woman accused of chasing man to police station arrested

When a man tried to get away from an angry woman, police say she chased him. All the way to the police station.

Court documents state that on Sunday, two vehicles traveling at a “high rate of speed” pulled into the parking lot of the Jonesboro Police Department, 1001 S. Caraway.

According to a police officer on the scene, both drivers got out of their vehicles and ran toward the JPD’s front door.

“The individuals fought their way through the door and into the lobby,” the affidavit stated. “The suspect, Ashley Robinson, appeared to be trying to get between the victim and the officer.”

After officers separated the two people, the victim told police Robinson, 28, of Jonesboro came to a residence where he was and they got into an argument, police said.

When the man tried to leave, he said Robinson “ripped the door handle off of his vehicle.”

He then drove away, with Robinson following.

“Robinson then began to ram the victim’s vehicle multiple times while in motion,” the affidavit stated.

The victim managed to get away from Robinson for a short time, but she reportedly found him and nearly caused a head-on collision.

After their cars glanced off each other, the man drove on to the police department.

Officers arrested Robinson and took her to the Craighead County Detention Center to await a probable cause hearing.

On Monday, Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge her with first-degree criminal mischief, a Class D felony. If convicted, she could be fined as much as $10,000 and spend six years in prison.

She’s also charged with third-degree domestic battering, a Class A misdemeanor.

Boling ordered her to appear in circuit court on Oct. 31. He set her bond at $1,500 cash or surety.

