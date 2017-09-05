Brookland school joins student's fight against cancer

The Brookland School District has found its self again wanting to help a child just diagnosed with cancer.

The district has had several students battle the horrible disease in years past.

Now, they are coming together once again to rally behind 7th grader Slade Smith.

“He is a great kid,” Slade’s basketball coach, Bobby Gross, said about him on Tuesday. “A couple weeks ago, we saw him kind of decline during practice, we saw where he was getting a little sick, and unfortunately, last week we found out that he had leukemia.”

As Slade has already started chemotherapy at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, the school is working to support him.

“We automatically wanted to start doing stuff for his family you know to help financially but also to create awareness for him,” school counselor Nancy Rodriguez said. “So, you know, he can see pictures of his friends and family and everybody at Brookland supporting him and rooting for him.”

A logo was designed, which is a big letter S Representing Superman, one of Slade’s favorite heroes. A Brookland Bearcat sits in the middle of it. Underneath, it has #SuperSlade, the letter L in Slade’s name was replaced with a ribbon, representing leukemia awareness.

The logo will go on t-shirts available for purchase until Tuesday, Sept. 12. for $15 each.

According to Rodriguez, the school is also ordering orange bracelets for purchase. The bracelets also represent leukemia awareness.

On Friday, students will have the opportunity to wear a hat to school for $1.

The entire proceeds will go towards an account set up in Slade’s name called Slade Smith’s Leukemia Fund.

“This is just what Bearcats do,” Rodriguez said. “We support each other, we love each other, and help each other, I wouldn’t know any other way.”

“There are so many good people here in Brookland that jump on any bandwagon that any kid needs,” Gross said. “We have a young 12-year-old battling for his life and we will be there.” We’ve done it in the past. We will do it now, and will do it in the future.”

Anyone interested in donating and joining in to fight alongside Slade, you can contact Brookland Junior High at 870-932-2080.

