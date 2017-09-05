Crash shuts down U.S. 67, officials say

According to Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller, emergency crews are at the scene of a one-vehicle accident on U.S. 67 one mile north of the Arkansas/Missouri border.

Miller said one person is being airlifted to a hospital but officials do not have any information on the person's condition.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation also posted on its Twitter page that the highway is closed in the area. Miller said crews have the road closed in both directions.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android