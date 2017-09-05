Three taken to hospitals, officials say - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Breaking

Three taken to hospitals, officials say

(Source: Raycom Media)
CLAY COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

Three people were taken to hospitals in Poplar Bluff and Memphis after a one-vehicle accident near the Arkansas/Missouri border, Clay County Sheriff Terry Miller said Tuesday. 

Emergency crews went to the scene of the accident on U.S. 67 one mile north of the Arkansas/Missouri border. A man and a woman were taken by ambulance to the hospital in Poplar Bluff, while a man was airlifted to Memphis.

Authorities are looking for the fourth person in the vehicle, who reportedly fled the scene after the accident happened. The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve, went into a drainage ditch, then crossed the highway and went into a ditch, Miller said. 

The Arkansas Department of Transportation also posted on its Twitter page that the highway has reopened in the area. 

