Two arrested in drug case, police say

A Poinsett County man and a Jonesboro woman face a multitude of charges after authorities reportedly found drugs and an AR-15 during a traffic stop, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Andy Tacker of Tyronza and Melody Goad of Jonesboro were arrested around 12:30 a.m. Sept. 3 after Jonesboro police and Arkansas State Police did a sobriety checkpoint on the I-555 off ramp near Alexander Drive.

Police reportedly saw a red Chevrolet Cruze going slow as it approached the checkpoint with damage to the front windshield.

Officers then approached the driver's side and Tacker rolled down the window, police said in the affidavit.

"I immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. I observed a glass pipe in the floorboard with white residue and burn marks," the affidavit noted. " The female front passenger (Goad) appeared to be adjusting something in her lap. Another trooper, on the opposite side of the vehicle, asked Tacker what the item next to his leg was between the seat and the center console. Tacker looked at me and stated 'it was an AR-15 pistol."

Police reportedly found marijuana, meth, drug paraphernalia, and a digital scale in the vehicle, while the AR-15 pistol had "22 .223 rounds in the magazine and one round in the chamber" as well as a Ruger rifle in the vehicle during the search.

Jailers also searched Goad at the Craighead County Detention Center, finding meth in her bra and drug paraphernalia on her, the affidavit noted.

Tacker was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a Schedule II meth less than two grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule VI less than four ounces, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a weapon.

Goad was arrested on suspicion of three counts of furnishing prohibited articles, possession of Schedule II meth less than two grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of Schedule VI less than four ounces.

District Judge David Boling set a $7,500 bond for Tacker and a $5,000 bond for Goad during a hearing Tuesday.

Tacker and Goad will be arraigned Sept. 29 in Craighead County Circuit Court in Jonesboro.

