Crimestoppers: Suspect wanted on failure to appear warrant - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Crimestoppers: Suspect wanted on failure to appear warrant

Kristine Lutz (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.) Kristine Lutz (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Jonesboro Crimestoppers needs the public’s help in finding a woman who has a warrant out for her arrest.

The Jonesboro Police Department is looking for Kristine Lutz, 40, for a failure to appear non-compliance warrant out of Jonesboro.

If you know where Lutz may be, call Crimestoppers at 935-STOP (7867).

One can also text a tip to Crimestoppers by using your iPhone or Android phone and type in 274637 or type in the word “CRIMES” if your phone can do that.

Then, in the message, type 935stop followed by your tip. Hit send and you will get a message back from Crimestoppers with your anonymous tip number. That is yours to keep for any future reward.

