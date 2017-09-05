Pre-K students learn computer coding - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Pre-K students learn computer coding

Students at the Jonesboro Pre K Center in Jonesboro are learning computer coding. (Source: KAIT) Students at the Jonesboro Pre K Center in Jonesboro are learning computer coding. (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A group of children at an area preschool are getting the opportunity to learn more than just alphabet and numbers. 

The students at the Jonesboro Pre-K Center are learning computer coding. The program has been used by the district for at least a year and the Jonesboro School District uses the program at each of its preschools. 

Teacher Fleming Gambill said the program teaches concepts and problem solving, with the students learning coding commands that are given to a robot to get a task completed. 

"They're not just going into a program and filling out yes or no. They are manipulating it into what they want it to do. So, they are making the choices," Gambill said. 

In addition to learning about technology, the students also get an opportunity to build their emotional and social skills, Gambill said, noting the students also learn team building and collaboration. 

