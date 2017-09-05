Pre-K students learn computer coding

A group of children at an area preschool are getting the opportunity to learn more than just alphabet and numbers.

The students at the Jonesboro Pre-K Center are learning computer coding. The program has been used by the district for at least a year and the Jonesboro School District uses the program at each of its preschools.

Teacher Fleming Gambill said the program teaches concepts and problem solving, with the students learning coding commands that are given to a robot to get a task completed.

"They're not just going into a program and filling out yes or no. They are manipulating it into what they want it to do. So, they are making the choices," Gambill said.

In addition to learning about technology, the students also get an opportunity to build their emotional and social skills, Gambill said, noting the students also learn team building and collaboration.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android