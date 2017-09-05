Independence Co. K9 deputies receive vests

(Source: Independence Co. Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

K9 officers in Independence County will have extra protection when they are out doing their duty.

According to the Independence County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Shawn Stephens got bulletproof vests for the K9 deputies.

