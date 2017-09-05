Hearing held to discuss possible road closure

Technology stories from the Associated Press.
Mixed emotions were across the board in the Jonesboro City Council meeting as members discussed the possibility of a 6% percent raise for elected officials.
In the summer, Arkansas lawmakers passed a bill stating the Alcoholic Beverage Control board could not consider an application for a private club license without the permission of the local governing body.
In the summer, Arkansas lawmakers passed a bill stating the Alcoholic Beverage Control board could not consider an application for a private club license without the permission of the local governing body.
The Jonesboro City Council approved the second reading of an ordinance to amend the city's zoning ordinances to include classifications for medical marijuana facilities.
Members of the Jonesboro Economical Transit System advisory board attended the Jonesboro City Council meeting Tuesday with a proposal for its buses to run on the weekends.
A plan to build an overpass on Watt Street as construction starts on the Highway 18 overpass in Jonesboro cleared a key hurdle Tuesday when the proposal was approved by the Jonesboro City Council.
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.
The much-anticipated eclipse will darken parts of the U.S. Monday afternoon from a path stretching from Salem, Oregon to Charleston, South Carolina.
As the Great American Eclipse event transpired today, many viewers in Region 8 shared their experiences with photos submitted through See It - Snap It - Send It.
One person was killed on dozens were injured in violent protests in Charlottesville on Saturday.
Tropical Storm Emily has come ashore near Tampa Bay, bringing with it strong wind and torrential rain.
Comic Con runs through the weekend in San Diego.
These colorized photos are the closest images of Jupiter's giant storm, which has raged for as many as 350 years.
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.
Tropical Storm Cindy hovered over the Gulf of Mexico south of Louisiana on Tuesday, churning tides and spinning bands of rain over the central and eastern Gulf Coast.
