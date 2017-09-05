Hearing held to discuss possible road closure

Newport officials held a public hearing Tuesday night on the possibility of closing a road that runs through the campus of Newport High School.

Wilkerson Drive leads to traffic that travels through the campus.

Mayor David Stewart, residents, and school officials were at the meeting to discuss ways to stop the issue.

Possibilities include building a new road that would direct traffic around the campus. They also discussed closing the road during school hours.

Mayor Stewart said nothing is set in stone at this time.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android